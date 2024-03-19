Globe completes pilot run of hybrid solar power

GLOBE has completed its innovative pilot program featuring hybrid solar power, marking a major step forward in greener network operations. This milestone aligns with the company’s firm commitment to sustainability and its goal to achieve Net Zero Greenhouse Gas Emissions by 2050.

The program, which ran from 2022 to 2023, focused on integrating hybrid solar power across 26 diverse Globe sites — three in the National Capital Region, 17 in South Luzon and six in Mindanao.

The sites include off-grid towers traditionally dependent on diesel generation sets but can be fully powered either solely by renewable energy with a battery energy storage system or a combination of renewables and diesel fuel.

The technology was also tested in bad-grid tower sites experiencing frequent power outages and in good-grid tower sites that utilize a mix of coal and renewable energy sources from the power grid.

The results of the initiative have been remarkable, with Globe saving an estimated over 119,000 liters of diesel fuel and avoiding over 67,000 kilowatt-hours of electricity consumption, equating to approximately P6.9 million in savings. These figures not only highlight the program’s effectiveness in reducing environmental impact but also underscore the potential for cost savings and efficiency improvements in sustainable energy solutions. / PR