Globe creates AI-focused group

GLOBE has created a new group to lead the company’s adoption of artificial intelligence (AI), as it consistently innovates to address Filipinos’ daily pain points.

Ernest Cu, Globe president and chief executive officer, announced the establishment of Globe’s AI Development and Enablement Group (Aide), marking a significant stride towards leveraging AI to enhance business operations, service delivery and customer experience.

Aide, which will formally start as a group on June 1, 2024, will spearhead Globe’s AI initiatives, focusing on strategic AI planning, development, business integration and governance.

To lead the new group, Globe has named cybersecurity and data privacy expert Anton Bonifacio as its first chief AI officer.

Bonifacio, concurrently the company’s chief information security officer, is behind some of Globe’s cutting-edge innovations in data protection and cyber defense.

Globe has already begun adopting AI into its business operations, leveraging the technology for efficiency and cost transformation. / PR