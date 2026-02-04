Globe earns P23.3B in 2025

GLOBE Telecom posted a net income of P23.3 billion in 2025, capping a record year marked by resilient earnings, strong data-led growth and disciplined capital spending despite inflationary pressures and weather-related disruptions.

The Ayala-led telco delivered record consolidated gross service revenues of P165.1 billion, driven largely by data and digital services, which accounted for 88 percent of total revenues.

Mobile service revenues reached an all-time high of P116.9 billion, supported by higher data usage and wider 5G adoption, while mobile data revenues alone climbed to a record P101.2 billion.

Home broadband revenues stood at P24 billion, with fiber contributing 91 percent of the segment’s total as Globe accelerated its shift to fixed fiber connectivity.

GFiber Prepaid ended the year with more than 820,000 subscribers, reinforcing Globe’s push into the mass-market broadband space.

Ebitda rose to P87.6 billion, translating to a healthy 53.1 percent margin, while capital expenditures fell 18 percent year-on-year to P46.2 billion, enabling positive free cash flow.

Globe also strengthened its network leadership in 2025, earning Ookla recognition for the most consistent mobile and fixed networks.