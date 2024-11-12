Globe exec assures funds secure after glitch

NO FUNDS were lost in the recent glitch affecting some GCash users, according to Globe president Ernest Cu.

On Monday, Nov. 11, 2024, Cu explained that the unauthorized transactions were caused by errors in an ongoing system reconciliation process.

“It’s a reconciliation issue that some wallets were debited inadvertently. Now, what is most important and what we should all focus on is that whatever errors occurred, they were rectified very quickly. No consumer lost any funds,” Cu said.

Cu said the accounts were restored within 24 hours. He assured GCash users that “this won’t happen again.”

The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) said it would investigate the unauthorized deductions on GCash accounts to identify any potential vulnerabilities and ensure compliance with regulations.

In a statement, the BSP said it instructed G-Xchange Inc. (GXI), the operator of GCash, to promptly resolve the reported deductions and to complete refunds for affected users. It also required GXI to provide regular updates on its corrective actions and is closely coordinating with the company to ensure a swift resolution.

On Nov. 10, GCash reported that some users were affected by errors stemming from the reconciliation process. It assured customers that this was an isolated incident and that their accounts were secure.

Mynt, Globe’s fintech arm, continues to dominate the cashless ecosystem in the Philippines, driving growth in digital financial services through GCash. The platform has expanded both its user base and profitability, providing Filipinos with accessible financial tools.

Globe’s share of Mynt’s equity earnings reached a record P3.5 billion in the first nine months of 2024, representing a 14 percent contribution to Globe’s pre-tax net income, up from six percent the previous year. Mynt’s equity earnings also marked a 114 percent increase compared to the prior year. / KOC