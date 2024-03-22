Globe expands 5G footprint

GLOBE has significantly expanded its 5G footprint across the Philippines and globally with 894 new sites as of the end of 2023, a major step towards enhancing digital connectivity and empowering Filipinos worldwide.

Last year, Globe achieved 97.90 percent outdoor coverage in the National Capital Region and 92.36 percent in key cities across Visayas and Mindanao.

This progress resulted in Globe logging over 5.8 million devices connected to its 5G network in December 2023 alone.

Globe has strategically moderated its spending on new 5G sites, considering current market conditions and the search for viable use cases that fully harness the potential of 5G technology.

This approach reflects the company’s commitment to not only advance technology but also ensure its sustainable and strategic deployment.

Meanwhile, Globe has expanded its 5G roaming partnerships, now encompassing 156 global partners across 82 destinations. Globe now boasts the most extensive presence in Africa with the addition of Nigeria in partnership with MTN, Mauritius via Cellplus, and an anticipated collaboration with Kenya through Africell.

In Asia, Globe has extended its reach to Kazakhstan and Laos via partnerships with Tele2 and LaoTel, respectively. Globe has also established 5G roaming partnerships in Germany with Emnify and E-Plus Mobilfunk, Hong Kong through China Unicom, Korea via LG Uplus, Malaysia in partnership with Cellcom and YTL, Norway through Mobile Norway, Sweden with Tele2 and COM4 and Thailand via DTAC.

Additionally, international visitors in the Philippines can enjoy 5G speeds through Globe’s collaborations with international networks such as Dialog in Sri Lanka, Orange in Egypt and Manx Telecom in the Isle of Man. / PR