Globe expands network

GLOBE expanded its network in 2023 with 1,217 new cell sites and an upgrade of 6,975 existing mobile sites to 4G LTE technology to ensure greater access to life-enabling connectivity among more Filipinos nationwide.

Globe also advanced its 5G network rollout, activating 894 new 5G sites in 2023 in line with current market dynamics, offering improved browsing experience for customers.

Likewise, Globe deployed over 199,000 fiber-to-home lines as the company continued to maximize the use of its existing fiber inventory and ensure the delivery of the right product to the underserved prepaid fiber market. / PR