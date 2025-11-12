Cebu

Globe extends rebound, banks on GCash as fintech crown jewel

Globe extends rebound, banks on GCash as fintech crown jewel
(From Globe)
Published on

GLOBE Telecom Inc. sustained its recovery in the third quarter of 2025, posting P41.5 billion in service revenues, up three percent quarter-on-quarter, driven by growing data demand and resilient consumer activity.

Mobile data hit an all-time high of P25.2 billion, while broadband revenues climbed four percent to P6.1 billion.

Net income for the first nine months stood at P17.7 billion, down 14 percent year-on-year, while Ebitda reached P64.2 billion with a strong 52.8 percent margin.

GCash, operated under Globe’s fintech arm Mynt, contributed P5.3 billion to Globe’s earnings, accounting for a quarter of pre-tax income.

President Ernest Cu said GCash remains a “crown jewel,” combining inclusivity and profitability as it expands across payments, lending, and insurance.

Globe expects the platform to remain a key growth driver amid intensifying fintech competition. / KOC

Trending

No stories found.

Just in

No stories found.

Branded Content

No stories found.

Videos

No stories found.
SunStar Publishing Inc.
www.sunstar.com.ph