Globe helps parents guide children's digital journey with GPlan Junior

AS children spend more time online for learning, communication, entertainment, and everyday activities, many parents are looking for ways to support their growing digital needs while maintaining appropriate guidance and oversight.

To help families navigate this stage, Globe has introduced GPlan Junior, a dedicated postpaid line designed for dependents aged 7-20 years old. Available as an additional line under an existing Globe Postpaid Plan 999 and above, the offering provides reliable connectivity for children and students while allowing parents and legal guardians to manage the account under their supervision.

The initiative reflects Globe's commitment to strengthening family connectivity by helping parents support their children's digital experiences during the years when independence is growing but adult guidance remains important.

For Php499 per month, GPlan Junior comes with unlimited calls and texts, 100-minutes of landline calls, 10GB of all-access data, free access to Messenger Kids and Mobile Legends, and unlimited access to three selected apps across video, social, and gaming categories.

Families may choose one app from each category:

Video: YouTube Kids, Netflix, Disney+, or Viu

Social: Viber or WhatsApp

Play: PUBG, Call of Duty, Discord, or Roblox

By linking a dependent's mobile line to a parent's Globe Postpaid account, GPlan Junior addresses the need for frequent reloads and monitoring expiring prepaid promos. This allows families to enjoy a more seamless connectivity experience while helping ensure that children remain connected when they need to be.

The plan's 10GB-swappable data and with roll-over feature open access data and unlimited access to selected apps support the online activities that many children and students engage in daily, from messaging and video streaming to gaming and communication. At the same time, families benefit from more predictable monthly connectivity spending and reduced concerns about unexpected usage.

Parents can also monitor their child's data usage through the GlobeOne app, allowing them to track consumption, view remaining allocations, and select Unli Apps, and the preferred Data Swap option. This gives families greater visibility and control while helping children develop more mindful and responsible digital activities and behaviors.

"As children become more connected, parents are looking for solutions that keep up with their family's evolving needs," said Jo Anne Illescas-Pique, Senior Director for Globe Postpaid. "GPlan Junior was created to give kids the freedom to stay connected while giving parents greater peace of mind through a simple, reliable Postpaid experience. It's another way Globe is making technology work better for families and helping them stay connected to what matters most."

Beyond connectivity, Globe is also encouraging families to build responsible digital and financial habits through an exclusive GCash Jr. incentive.

Eligible GPlan Junior subscribers who successfully sign up for GCash Jr. may receive up to Php500 worth of GCash vouchers. The initiative supports parents who want to introduce children to responsible money management and digital financial literacy at an early age while guiding how they learn, spend, save, and engage with digital financial tools in a supervised environment.

Together, GPlan Junior and GCash Jr. support Globe's broader goal of helping families navigate an increasingly connected world with greater confidence while fostering responsible digital citizenship among the next generation.

Parents or legal guardians interested in applying may visit any Globe Store and present any proof of eligibility, including a copy of the dependent's PSA Birth Certificate and a valid ID, such as a school ID or passport, to verify guardianship and age.

For more information, visit the nearest Globe Store or go to globe.com.ph. (SPONSORED CONTENT)