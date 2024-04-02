Globe leads market with 54.7%

GLOBE continues to cement its position as the undisputed leader in the Philippine mobile industry, logging a 54.7 percent mobile revenue market share as of the end of 2023.

This sustains Globe’s majority revenue market share (RMS) for seven consecutive years.

RMS is widely considered the true measure of competitive market leadership in the telecom industry as it reflects actual consumer spending and accounts for all mobile revenue streams: voice, SMS and mobile data services.

Globe has maintained an RMS ranging from 51.8 percent in the fourth quarter of 2016 to 54.9 percent by the third quarter of 2023, peaking at 56.8 percent in the first quarter of 2019.

The company’s mobile revenues soared to a record P112.4 billion in 2023, up five percent from the previous year, driven by its data-centric and value-packed offers catering to evolving customer preferences. / PR