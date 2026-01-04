Globe, NCS joint venture aims to boost PH as ICT hub in Apac

A JOINT venture between Globe Telecom and Singapore-based NCS Pte. Ltd. has formally closed, expanding regional ICT delivery capacity and positioning the Philippines as a larger hub for digital, cloud and artificial intelligence (AI) services across Asia-Pacific.

Under the deal, NCS holds 51 percent and Globe 49 percent of Yondu Inc., which will be renamed NCS Philippines. Yondu has also acquired NCSI Philippines from NCS’ wholly owned unit NCSI Holdings, making it a full subsidiary of the joint venture, the companies said.

The transaction concludes an agreement signed in March 2025 and immediately enhances the venture’s scale and technical capabilities by tapping NCS’ regional footprint, partner ecosystem and digital expertise.

The companies said this will allow the platform to serve rising demand for advanced technology solutions—particularly in telecommunications—while broadening access to cloud, data and AI services for regional and international clients.

Globe president and chief executive Carl Raymond R. Cruz said the partnership strengthens the company’s ability to deploy world-class ICT solutions and accelerates expansion across Apac. NCS chief executive Ng Kuo Pin said the deal scales its Philippines workforce to more than 1,200 professionals, boosting delivery capacity and supporting its internationalisation strategy.

Globe chief finance officer Carlo Puno said the venture improves capital efficiency and supports sustainable revenue growth, giving the group flexibility to invest in next-generation ICT offerings. Rey Untal, country managing director of NCS Philippines, said the expanded platform opens regional opportunities for local talent to work on Apac-wide digital transformation projects. / KOC