Globe: Persistent cable theft causes disruptions in internet connectivity

AYALA-BACKED Globe is calling on the public to stay vigilant and report any cases of cable theft to their nearest barangay or police station.

This comes in response to the alarming rise in cable-related incidents, with the company recording an average of 245 cases per month in the first half of the year.

In a statement sent, Globe said thieves continue to target internet cable, derailing the company’s efforts to continuously enhance the network.

In the first half of 2024, Globe logged 1,472 cases of cable theft across the country, averaging over 245 incidents per month. The highest number of cases occurred in May, with a total of 273 incidents reported.

The Visayas region logged 179 cases, while the highest number of incidents is in Greater Manila Area, which covers Metro Manila and adjacent areas, with a total 906 cases during this period.

Southern Luzon logged 135 cases, northern Luzon with 125 cases and Mindanao 119 cases.

Persistent cable theft causes significant disruptions in internet connectivity, impacting countless customers who rely on Globe’s services for work, education and everyday activities.

“Cable theft not only disrupts connectivity that our customers heavily depend on for various activities but also sets back our efforts to expand our network reach,” said Joel Agustin, Globe head of service planning and engineering.

“Each time a thief cuts even one cable for their own selfish motives, hundreds of our customers– individuals and businesses– are affected, including those engaged in the delivery of essential services. The impact is, thus, magnified,” he said. / KOC