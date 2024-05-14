Globe pushes for zero-lease policy for telco infra

AYALA-LED Globe is leading the charge for the nationwide adoption of a zero-lease policy aimed at eliminating rental fees for in-building solutions (IBS) facilities within buildings, following the support of several establishments.

According to Globe, some 615 properties agreed to provide a space for in-building solutions at no cost to them.

“The properties giving free IBS space for telco solutions show zero leases is an achievable reality here,” said Ernest Cu, Globe president and chief executive officer, in a statement. “Their visionary stance paves the way for collaborative infrastructure policies that will help uplift our digital economy and society, altogether accelerating the country’s digitalization journey.”

Cu, earlier said unregulated installation costs in buildings and establishments have become burdensome for service providers.

IBS are telecom solutions that are used to extend and distribute the cellular signals of mobile operators within a building. Such solutions offer high-quality mobile communication in indoor environments such as offices, shopping malls, hospitals, stadiums and airports.

Connectivity, according to Globe, is just like power and water, it has become an essential part of people’s lives, especially for work, learning and entertainment. The telco believes it should be readily available to tenants and customers without them having to shoulder the added costs passed on from lease fees.

Cu said this zero-lease policy aligns with successful practices in Australia, Singapore and Hong Kong aimed at reducing industry costs, fostering competitiveness and improving digital connectivity for consumers.

In Australia, developers must fund pit and pipe works for premises to have essential utilities ready when completed. Singapore and Hong Kong require buildings to provide adequate telco space and access without charge.

Currently pending at the House of Representatives is House Bill 900, filed by Tarlac 2nd District Rep. Christian Tell Yap, which pushes for the classification of telecom facilities like IBS as mandatory infrastructure that multi-dwelling, commercial, office, school and hospital buildings must accommodate.

House Bill No. 8534, filed by Albay 2nd District Rep. Joey Salceda, meanwhile, explicitly prohibits charging telcos for provisioning services within properties. / KOC