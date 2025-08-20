Globe ramps up network expansion with 444 new 5G sites

GLOBE Telecom posted sequential revenue growth in the second quarter of 2025 as it accelerated network expansion and 5G rollout.

The telco built 937 new cell sites, upgraded 4,512 LTE sites, and deployed 35,821 fiber-to-the-home lines, while migrating over 600 towns to full fiber.

Globe added 444 5G sites, expanding outdoor 5G coverage to 98.7 percent in Metro Manila and 98.2 percent in key Visayas and Mindanao cities.

The company also maintained 351 roaming partnerships across 99 destinations. Globe’s first-half net income fell 14 percent year-on-year on higher depreciation and interest expenses.

It reported a net profit of P12.4 billion for the January-June period, down from P14.5 billion in the same period last year. / KOC