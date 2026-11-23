Globe has been at the forefront of bringing digital innovation closer to Filipinos, from its early beginning in being the first digital network to pioneering mobile data adoption with Free Facebook. Globe then brought to life what then seemed impossible with customizable plans. This was followed by a series of connectivity firsts like 4G LTE, 5G and today’s Southeast Asia's first Starlink satellite-to-mobile service. Now, the company is changing the game yet again by setting its sights on this millennia's next technology leap: artificial intelligence (AI). This is the most powerful force shaping lives and businesses today since the dawn of the internet.

Globe proudly announces another game-changing offer of giving its millions of customer’s FREE access to the wonders of AI this Christmas.

All Globe mobile and broadband customers can work, play, and create using their free access to AI Fiesta. Any Globe customer can now use some of the world's most powerful AI tools to empower themselves and do innovations seamlessly.

For Globe Circle and Globe Platinum customers, complimentary AI Fiesta access starts from November 15, 2026, to January 16, 2027.

Meanwhile, for Globe Prepaid, Postpaid, Broadband, and TM customers, AI Fiesta is free from December 1 to 31, 2026. This gives more Filipinos the opportunity to discover the benefits of AI during the holiday season.

“Technology makes the greatest impact when people know how to use it for their inherent benefits and advantages,” said Carl Cruz, President and CEO of Globe. “We saw how greater internet access transformed the way Filipinos connect, learn, and innovate to pursue opportunities. We want to bring AI in the hands of all our customers, to give Filipinos a stronger tool for progress and development. AI is the future and every Filipino should be onboard so they can shape our collective future.”

Unveiled at the Holiday Edition of “The Blueprint” by Globe, the free AI Fiesta offer takes center stage in the company's Christmas campaign, Make Your Magic Happen. The platform brings together leading AI models such as Claude, Gemini, and ByteDance, alongside tools for creating images, videos, presentations, and websites.

AI Fiesta makes exploring artificial intelligence simpler by bringing different capabilities together in one platform. Its Super Fiesta feature automatically identifies a suitable AI model for each question, while its Consensus feature draws on responses from multiple models to give users a broader perspective. Instead of figuring out which AI tool to use, customers can focus on what they want to accomplish.

“AI should be accessible, easy to use, and meaningful to everyday life,” said Darius Delgado, Chief Commercial Officer at Globe. “By bringing powerful AI tools together and making them available for free, we want more Filipinos to discover what AI can do for them. This Christmas, we hope AI Fiesta helps customers spend less time on everyday tasks and more time creating special moments with the people who matter most.”

To learn more about Globe's holiday offerings, visit www.globe.com.ph. (Sponsored Content)