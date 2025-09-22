Globe rolls out Scam Shield to block spoofed texts

GLOBE has introduced a new SMS Scam Shield feature on its GlobeOne app to help protect customers from text-based phishing attacks, particularly those using spoofed Globe or GCash sender IDs.

Currently available for Android users, the tool alerts subscribers when suspicious messages containing malicious links or fake sender names are detected.

“SMS Scam Shield is our way of giving customers more control and peace of mind,” said Coco Domingo, Globe Product Experience vice president. Messages are scanned locally on-device to preserve privacy, with only harmful links collected to strengthen defenses.

Since its launch, more than 34,000 users have activated the feature, which has already flagged over 13,000 phishing attempts. Globe emphasized that the service is free and does not store or read SMS content.

The initiative complements Globe’s broader cybersecurity programs and supports community reporting through its Stop Spam platform, reinforcing efforts to curb the surge in text scams nationwide. / KOC