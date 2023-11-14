Globe, Security Bank join forces in fight vs. bank-related scam, spam messages

GLOBE and Security Bank have teamed up to enhance cybersecurity initiatives, aimed at tackling the increasing volume and complexity of financial crimes in the country.

This two-year agreement will enable Globe and Security Bank to share data for fraud prevention and investigation in compliance with existing laws, rules and regulations by both the National Privacy Commission and the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP).

“Partnering with banks and financial institutions has greatly enhanced our fraud prevention, detection and investigation efforts, leading to better customer protection,” said lawyer Irish Salandanan-Almeida, Globe chief privacy officer.

In the first half of the year, Globe reported a 46 percent decline in blocked bank-related scams and spam messages in its network to 4.85 million from 9.06 million during the same period last year. In the second quarter alone, the count went down to 779,254, a huge drop from the 5.1 million reported in the same quarter of 2022.

The decline in blocked bank-related scam messages means there are improved security measures in place in identifying and blocking scam messages. And it also means attempts to hack banks have declined.

Albert dela Cruz, chief information security officer at Security Bank, said the bank’s partnership with Globe is an integral part of the “BetterBanking” promise to its clients for the safety and security of their personal and financial information when transacting amid the current fraud trends and increased adoption of digital payment channels.

The disclosure of personal information for purposes of fraud investigation is allowed under the Data Privacy Act. Further, the BSP advised its supervised financial institutions to cooperate and share relevant information.

Froilan Castelo, legal counsel for Globe, highlighted in a recent media briefing that the Ayala-led telecommunications company is actively collaborating with the government and relevant agencies to curb the proliferation of spam messages and digital fraud activities.

Additionally, the company is engaged in partnerships with non-governmental organizations for an ongoing educational campaign to raise awareness about these issues.

Globe blocked 2.2 billion scam and spam messages from January to June this year, a nearly four-fold increase from the 615.01 million it logged in the same period last year.

It has also been partnering with all major commercial banks and online retailers to provide a direct and round-the-clock communication channel to report any malicious or fraudulent activities for immediate investigation or blocking.

In August last year, Globe inked an agreement with the Bankers Association of the Philippines (BAP) to establish a framework of cooperation for the sharing of data and intelligence for fraud prevention and investigation. BAP has 45 member banks.