Globe strengthens resilient digital infrastructure

AS COMMUNITIES across the Philippines become more dependent on digital access for work, education, livelihood, and essential services, Globe continues to strengthen the foundations that help keep people connected while building a more resilient and sustainable future. Through its 2025 Integrated Report, Globe highlights how investments in network modernization, climate action, operational efficiency, and innovation are helping create long-term value not only for the business, but for the communities it serves.

Entitled “Foundations for the Future: Building Resilience Through a Connected Nation,” the report demonstrates how Globe is embedding sustainability into its long-term strategy as it expands coverage, improves affordability, and strengthens operational resilience amid evolving climate and business risks. The report also reflects Globe’s continued efforts to align with emerging global sustainability disclosure standards while advancing meaningful environmental and social impact.

Building long-term resilience through connectivity

For many Filipinos, connectivity today goes beyond convenience. Reliable mobile and internet access can help families stay connected, support students learning online, enable small businesses to grow, and provide communities with access to emergency information and digital services, especially in geographically isolated areas.

To advance digital inclusion, Globe extended its 4G coverage to 96.41% of the population in 2025 while continuing to improve network access in underserved communities. Alongside broader coverage, the company also pushed affordability initiatives that helped make connectivity more accessible to more Filipinos.

Between 2019 and 2025, the price per gigabyte of Globe’s most popular mobile data plans dropped by nearly 60%, including a further 17% decrease from 2024 to 2025. Globe also improved affordability for home connectivity, with prepaid fiber rates declining by 50% from 2022 to 2024 and its lowest postpaid fiber plan reduced by 75%, while customers now enjoy speeds that are four times faster than those offered at the same cost in 2022.

As connectivity becomes increasingly essential in everyday life, the company continues to invest in future-ready infrastructure and conduct upskilling to help more Filipinos become safer online, more digitally savvy, and better able to participate in the digital economy.

Advancing climate action and operational efficiency

At the same time, Globe continues to strengthen its climate action efforts as part of its broader resiliency strategy. The company reported a 15% year-on-year reduction in Scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas emissions and a 9% reduction in Scope 3 emissions in 2025, exceeding its annual reduction targets.

Renewable energy also continues to play a growing role in Globe’s operations, with 34% of the company’s total energy consumption now coming from renewable energy. This keeps Globe on track toward its target of reaching 42% renewable energy usage by 2030.

These efforts continue to help Globe build a more resilient network amid evolving climate, energy, and economic challenges while supporting its broader decarbonization roadmap.

Strengthening transparency and sustainability readiness

The report also underscores Globe’s continued efforts to strengthen sustainability governance and disclosure readiness. Globe has started aligning with International Sustainability Standards Board (ISSB) standards, particularly IFRS S2 Climate-related Disclosures.

To contribute to the broader private sector's readiness for transparent reporting, Ms. Yoly Crisanto, Globe’s Chief Sustainability and Corporate Communications Officer, now serves as the Management Association of the Philippines representative to the Philippine Sustainability Reporting Council (PSRC). This body is dedicated to issuing local implementation guidance and evaluating sustainability disclosure standards issued by the International Sustainability Standards Board (ISSB).

Globe’s Integrated Report includes externally assured environmental and social metrics, verified greenhouse gas emissions data, and the results of its first Double Materiality Assessment. By evaluating both the outside-in impact of environmental and social issues on business performance, and the inside-out impact of the company's operations on communities and the environment, this assessment allows Globe to better manage risks, identify opportunities, and strengthen long-term value creation.

“Our responsibility goes beyond delivering connectivity. As digital access becomes more essential in people’s everyday lives, we need to ensure that the way we grow our business also strengthens resilience, creates long-term value, and contributes positively to communities and the environment,” said Yoly Crisanto, Globe’s Chief Sustainability and Corporate Communications Officer. “Sustainability helps guide how we operate, and innovate so we can continue serving Filipinos responsibly while preparing the business for the future.” (PR)