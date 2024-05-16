Globe subsidiary eyes bringing eco-friendly scooter in Cebu

GLOBE’s subsidiary 917Ventures is eyeing to bring Gogoro Smartscooters to Cebu this year.

Bernie Llamzon, president and chief executive officer of Gogoro Philippines, made this announcement on Wednesday, May 15, 2024, during Globe Group’s first-quarter results media briefing.

“We’ve actually started scouting for the Cebu market. A critical component of tapping into the Cebu market would be the Go stations…so we are working with Taiwan… Expect something happening in Cebu late this year or early next year,” said Llamzon.

Taiwan’s Gogoro, with its electric scooter and swappable battery system, entered the Philippines in late 2022 through a joint venture (JV) between Ayala Corp. and Globe’s subsidiary 917Ventures Inc.

The JV was said to be a big stride in the company’s goal to provide eco-friendly transport in the country. Gogoro has a battery-swapping platform that enables users to exchange drained batteries for fully charged ones within seconds.

Besides having a presence in Manila, Gogoro Philippines expressed its intent to expand to Baguio, Tuguegarao, Batanes, Cebu, Dumaguete, Cagayan de Oro, and Siargao. Since the commercial launch last year, Llamzon said, “They’ve been having very good sales.”

“Now (Gogoro) is known for, high technology and smart features…very good quality and premium… but we see continuing interest from the other segments of the market. Those who find the price a bit too steep for their budget” said Llamzon.He said that as soon as they complete other critical components of the ecosystem, they will soon offer models that will serve a wider range of the market.

“So, this second quarter of this year, we’re introducing affordable financing for our scooters. By the third quarter, we will bring in more affordable models,” he said.

Gogoro Philippines has also expanded its Go stations to 20. The firm is also eyeing to introduce prepaid energy plans soon.

“It would be a real prepaid. Sachet pricing, no lock up. So, that will eventually get a lot more of our users to enjoy the benefits of owning a Gogoro,” he said.

In February this year, Gogoro Philippines introduced two postpaid energy plans—Plan P799, which offers a 300 ampere-hour allocation, translating to a range of up to 420 kilometers with a single charge, and Plan P999, which provides an even larger 500 ampere-hours allocation, extending the range to 700 kilometers. / KOC