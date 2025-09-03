Globe takes helm of anti-scam alliance to boost digital trust in PH

AYALA-LED Globe Telecom has taken the chairmanship of the Global Anti-Scam Alliance (GASA) Philippine Chapter to strengthen the country’s fight against online fraud and boost trust in the digital economy.

The initiative brings together banks, payment providers, tech platforms and civil society to combat scams that have rapidly emerged as one of the world’s most reported crimes.

In Southeast Asia, 63 percent of adults said they encountered a scam in the past year, while 22 percent lost money. In the Philippines, the share of victims who lost money is higher at 31 percent, according to GASA data.

“Combating scams isn’t just a tech issue; it’s a trust issue. Through this alliance, we can move as one, strengthen safeguards, and give Filipinos the confidence to fully participate in the digital economy,” Henry Aguda, Information and Communications Technology Secretary.

Globe will serve as chapter chair, with Gogolook and Meta as vice chairs.

“Filipinos deserve a digital space that they can trust. Chairing the GASA Philippine Chapter allows us to bring the right people to the table, share fraud intelligence and act with urgency. Our goal is simple: Prevent fraud, stop scams and make recovery easier for victims,” said Globe Chief Privacy officer lawyer Irish Salandanan-Almeida, citing the company’s efforts to block 484 million scam and spam messages in the first half of 2025.

Members will also leverage GASA’s Global Signal Exchange to share verified scam signals such as malicious domains and accounts, enabling faster response locally.

“Scammers prey on emotion and speed. The answer is community and coordination,” said Rajeshpal Singh, GASA Southeast Asia advisor. “The Philippine Chapter connects banks, telcos, platforms, and public agencies so we can share intelligence quickly and give people practical protection that works.” / KOC