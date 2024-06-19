Globe Telecom earns spot on fortune SouthEast Asia 500 list

GLOBE Telecom has earned a spot on the inaugural Fortune Southeast Asia 500 list, cementing its stature as one of the largest companies in the region. Globe ranked 111, with revenues at US$3.240 billion and profits of $441 million as of the end of 2023.

It joins 38 companies from the Philippines that made the list. Ernest Cu, president and chief executive officer of Globe, said Globe’s inclusion on the first ever Fortune Southeast Asia 500 list is an affirmation of our success in serving our customers guided by our purpose, delivering products and services that impact lives and solving the pain points of Filipinos.

Fortune’s new ranking indexed companies by total revenues as of Dec. 31, 2023. It said the list “reflects the rise and fall of energy markets, multinational supply chains and tourism in some of the world’s most dynamic economies.” / PR