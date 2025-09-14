Globe Telecom secures P5B loan from Bank of Commerce

GLOBE Telecom, Inc. has secured a P5-billion term loan from Bank of Commerce to support its 2025 capital expenditures, debt refinancing, and general corporate needs.

The company has set its full-year capex guidance at under US$1 billion, underscoring its commitment to strengthen and future-proof its network amid rising demand for digital services.

In the first half of 2025, Globe spent P18.9 billion on capex, down 33 percent from a year earlier, as part of its capital optimization strategy.

This lowered its cash capex-to-revenue ratio to 24 percent from 34 percent and its capex-to-Ebitda ratio to 45 percent from 66 percent.

About 91 percent of spending went to data requirements, highlighting Globe’s focus on digital infrastructure to empower households and small businesses. / KOC