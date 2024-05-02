Globe Telecom shifts to energy-efficient solutions

GLOBE Telecom announced it is transforming its network by shifting to energy-efficient solutions and phasing out outdated equipment for sustainable growth and enhanced operational efficiency.

These efforts have led to reduced power consumption by around 3,808 megawatts per hour (MWh) and a total reduction of 2,811 metric tons in carbon emissions, equivalent to exhaust from 669 gas-powered vehicles for one year.

One major solution is the system-on-chip-based plug-in cards, which have allowed Globe to double the number of supported cells and halve its energy consumption, enabling greater scalability and site coverage with a reduced environmental impact.

Globe utilized this advancement to significantly reduce the power consumption of its base stations in the Visayas and Mindanao regions.

As of Dec. 31, 2023, the deployment of these cards had led to a reduction in power consumption by 231 MWh and a reduction of 173 metric tons of carbon dioxide.

Globe has also undertaken a comprehensive program to phase out and shut down outdated equipment, transitioning to more efficient and modern technologies to mitigate the environmental impact associated with electronic waste. / PR