Globe to build 6 new towers in Lapu-Lapu City

AYALA-BACKED Globe is boosting connectivity in Mactan Island by rolling out six new cell towers in Lapu-Lapu City to uplift local tourism and improve livelihood and quality of life for residents.

Globe said the additional facilities will provide faster and more reliable internet access in five barangays —Punta Engaño, Basak, Bankal, Marigondon and Subabasbas. The installation of these new towers aims to further fuel local development and enrich the digital experience of both locals and tourists.

“We are proud to bring better connectivity to Mactan with the installation of these new cell towers. We believe that reliable connectivity is essential for economic progress and community well-being,” said Joel Agustin, Globe senior vice president and head of Network Planning and Engineering.

Some 12,000 residents are set to benefit the cell tower in Punta Engaño whose stretch is home to luxury resorts.

Two cell sites will also be erected in Barangay Basak which will benefit approximately 71,990 residents. The first tower will be located near townhouses and educational institutions, while the second tower will be situated near a shopping mall and various business establishments.

In Barangay Bankal, Globe has fired up a new tower to benefit 22,863 residents while 25,584 residents are set to enjoy better connections in Barangay Marigondon.

In Barangay Subabasbas, Globe’s new cell tower is strategically placed along the Mactan Circumferential National Road, benefiting nearly 8,000 residents and numerous tourists. / KOC