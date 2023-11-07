Globe to charge P50 late payment fee

STARTING Dec. 1, 2023, Globe postpaid subscribers who fail to pay their dues on time will be charged with a P50 late payment fee.

In an advisory to its clients, the telco arm of the Ayala Group said this is to encourage its postpaid subscribers to pay on time to keep their services active.

During Globe’s third quarter media briefing on Monday, Nov. 6, Darius Delgado, head of Globe’s Consumer Mobile Business, clarified that the P50 late payment fee would be applicable across all Globe postpaid plans— consumer mobile postpaid plans, mobile platinum plans, and global plans—regardless of the outstanding balance.

Standard practice

Such a move, Delgado explained, aligns with standard practice for various kinds of postpaid services, including telecommunication companies and banks overseas, and this is meant to encourage its customers to pay on time and to ensure that they enjoy uninterrupted connectivity.

“This fee will only be charged if payment is not made within the monthly due date which is normally at least three weeks after your bill cut off and this is in accordance with postpaid service contracts that our customers actually agreed with us,” he said.

Earnings in first 9 months

Globe recorded a three percent increase in its consolidated service revenues to P121.1 billion in this year’s nine-month period from P118 billion last year.

The high revenues were attributed to strong contributions of its mobile, corporate data, and non-telco services but its net income dropped 27 percent to P19.4 billion from P26.5 billion in the same period in 2022 due to “increased depreciation expense,” as well as non-operating charges compared to last year’s non-operating income and partial sale of its data center business.

The prepaid segment drove mobile business revenues by three percent to P83.2 billion, while corporate data business rose by eight percent to P13.6 billion during the nine-month period.

Non-telco revenues surged by 44 percent to P4.1 billion on the back of its digital payment business, advertising technology company, shared services segment and information technology solutions unit.

“We are happy that more of the non-telco businesses are contributing to the Group’s overall business growth and resilience,” said Globe president and chief executive officer Ernest Cu.

Moreover, Globe invested P54 billion in capital expenditure (capex), lower by 27 percent last year.

Best digital solutions

The bulk of this amount or 91 percent was allocated for the data requirements to ensure that customers will be able to access the best digital solutions and connectivity anytime.

The firm also built 833 new cell sites and upgraded 5,395 mobile sites to LTE as of September 2023.

It also deployed around 175 thousand fiber-to-the-home lines.

It also expanded its 5G footprint with 716 new 5G sites across the Philippines, increasing its 5G outdoor coverage to 97.67 percent of the National Capital Region and 92.06 percent of key cities in Visayas and Mindanao.

Globe likewise logged 5.2 million 5G devices in its 5G network for the month of September 2023.