Globe, UN World Food Programme partner to combat hunger in PH

TO COMBAT hunger and improve access to nutritious food, the United Nations World Food Programme (UN WFP) has launched a pioneering food assistance program in collaboration with Globe.

The UN WFP and Globe announced the new partnership to tackle involuntary hunger in the Philippines in May 28, 2024, coinciding with World Hunger Day.

They introduced the UN WFP’s Share The Meal platform, enabling people worldwide to contribute to hunger relief efforts. This initiative is part of Globe’s Hapag Movement, which aims to enhance the lives of Filipinos and, with the help of UN WFP, will now extend its reach globally.

"We have been searching for the right international partner for the Hapag Movement, and today, I can say it was well worth the wait. We are proud to announce that the Hapag Movement is partnering with the UN WFP, the world's largest humanitarian organization dedicated to solving hunger," said Yoly Crisanto, Chief Sustainability and Corporate Communications officer at Globe.

The term "Hapag" goes beyond the typical dining table for Filipinos; it symbolizes family members gathering together to share everything on the table. The Hapag Movement is designed to alleviate involuntary hunger by combining sustainable feeding programs with livelihood training for vulnerable families.

By working with the UN WFP, Globe hopes to engage the Filipino diaspora and attract global donors to provide immediate aid to those in need. The pilot implementation of this initiative has just concluded in Tondo, Manila, marking a significant milestone in the fight against food insecurity.

Over the past six months, one million families were the focal point of this program, which aimed to distribute or redeem 3,000 credits monthly to each beneficiary family.

This phase of the program has been instrumental in assessing the system’s efficacy and preparing for a broader rollout.

“We cannot solve hunger by ourselves so we need help from the private sectors in all our international development partners. We need to unite, a whole-of-nation approach, to end nation hunger and malnutrition. This is why the DSWD, we fully welcome this collaboration between Globe and DSWD,” said Edu Punay, undersecretary for innovations of Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD).

Since its founding in 1961, the UN WFP has grown into the world's largest humanitarian organization dedicated to addressing hunger and enhancing food security. With a workforce of over 23,000 in more than 120 countries and territories, the WFP offers critical food assistance during emergencies and collaborates with communities to boost nutrition and build resilience.

Each beneficiary family receives an electronic benefit transfer (EBT) card pre-loaded with 3,000 credits at the beginning of each month. These credits can be used to purchase nutritious food items, ensuring that families have access to essential dietary needs.

The program’s design includes rigorous certification of beneficiaries to ensure that the aid reaches those most in need.

The goal remains clear: to reach one million families over the next three years, ensuring that they have the resources they need to thrive. With the continued support of global partners and the dedication of local authorities, this ambitious target is within reach.

The WFP's ShareTheMeal initiative, launched in 2015, has delivered over 226 million meals and gained 1.6 million supporters in 38 countries, including the Philippines. Starting Tuesday, May 28, donations can be made through the Hapag Movement's challenge link on ShareTheMeal.

Additionally, Globe and GCash users worldwide will soon be able to contribute via the GlobeOne and GCash apps.

“On World Hunger Day, I hope that we could make a meaningful impact together and move closer to a future where no Filipino families could ever be starved,” said Crisanto. (CAV)