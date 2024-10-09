Globe warns public as SMS spoofing scams surge

AYALA-BACKED Globe has renewed its call for the public to exercise vigilance against SMS spoofing.

In its latest advisory Globe saw a resurgence of the scam tactic in recent months, with fraudsters using names of reputable organizations to take advantage of customers’ trust.

Spoofing involves fraudsters impersonating legitimate SMS sender IDs, including Globe and other organizations, to trick recipients into believing that the messages are authentic.

Customers have reported receiving spoofed messages that mimic Globe’s sender ID, enticing them with fraudulent links or else hooking them with claims of account problems. These deceptive messages aim to steal personal and sensitive information, which can grant scammers access to online accounts such as social media profiles, e-wallets and bank accounts.

Globe said it is taking proactive steps to combat spoofing, including issuing public warnings, collaborating with industry partners and law enforcement agencies to apprehend scammers, and investing in advanced security measures to detect and block spoofed messages.

“Spoofing is a form of cybercrime that is becoming increasingly difficult to detect. We urge everyone to be extra cautious with any SMS that asks for personal information or prompts to click on a link. Globe will never send a clickable link in its official customer advisories,” said Anton Bonifacio, Globe’s chief information security officer.

Spoofing is a global concern, facilitated by the use of illegal devices known as International Mobile Subscriber Identity (IMSI) catchers or fake cell towers. These devices can intercept mobile communications within a certain radius, allowing fraudsters to send messages with spoofed sender IDs that bypass network spam filters.

Globe urged the public to report any suspicious messages through its customer service channels and follow digital security practices, such as avoiding clicking on links from unfamiliar sources; refraining from sharing personal information via SMS; keeping abreast about the latest scam techniques; being cautious of unsolicited messages offering deals that seem too good to be true; and enabling spam filters on phone, if available.

DTI Advisory

In a similar advisory, the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI)-Central Visayas on Oct. 4, 2024, warned the public that an individual is fraudulently using the name of DTI Region 7 Director Maria Elena Arbon to solicit money, an impersonation scam aimed at deceiving individuals.

“We strongly urge everyone not to respond to any communication or solicitation claiming to be from Director Arbon, especially if it involves monetary requests. Please report any suspicious activity to the appropriate authorities and refrain from engaging with such fraudulent messages. Stay vigilant and protect yourself from scams,” the DTI said in a statement. / KOC