Globe warns versus fake sim registration links

GLOBE warns its customers against fake SIM registration links circulating online, which lead to malicious sites aimed at duping customers into sharing sensitive information.

Fraudsters have been spreading fake links on social media, enticing mobile users to register.

Once clicked, these fake URLs lead to blogs filled with online ads. Darius Delgado, Globe vice president and head of Consumer Mobile Business, said customers should register new SIMs only through Globe’s SIM registration site and GlobeOne app.

The Department of Information and Communications Technology earlier warned the public against these fake SIM registration sites, saying these are geared towards getting sensitive information from SIM users.

Globe earlier completed major improvements to its SIM registration channels as it hopes to protect customer data and deter fraud.

These include advanced encryption protocols to secure data transmission during registration, live photo capture and the use of Optical Character Recognition technology for document verification. / PR