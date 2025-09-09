Globe’s 10th GDay kicks off

GLOBE marks the 10th year of its annual GDay celebration this September with nationwide events, surprise rewards, and its biggest raffle yet.

Running from Sept. 1 to Oct. 31, 2025, the G-Raffle Rush offers prizes including grocery sprees, flagship devices, GCash credits, a Japan trip for four, luxury staycations, a BYD Atto 3 EV with charging credits and even real estate properties.

Globe will also mount GDay Pop-Up Booths in key cities like Cebu, Davao, Bacolod, Naga, Tuguegarao and Cagayan de Oro, offering exclusive promos and giveaways. Online, customers can access daily surprise gifts and rewards through the GlobeOne app.

For fans, the GDay Bini Fan Meet on Sept. 13 at the Samsung Performing Arts Theatre will host over 1,500 Globe customers. / KOC