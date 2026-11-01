Gloc-9 gives ‘Tara G!’ a new beat

OPM rap artist Gloc-9 is turning a familiar Filipino expression into a new musical release with “Tara G!,” a song celebrating friendship, shared experiences and the spirit of togetherness.

Known for his rapid-fire delivery, intricate wordplay and storytelling rooted in Filipino experiences, Gloc-9, whose real name is Aristotle Pollisco, has built a career around songs that reflect everyday realities. His discography includes “Simpleng Tao,” “Upuan,” “Sirena” and “Hari ng Tondo,” which explore themes ranging from social inequality and family to identity and ambition.

His latest release draws from the familiar invitation often heard among friends when planning a spontaneous gathering, playing games or simply spending time together. The phrase reflects the ease with which Filipinos build connections through ordinary moments.

The song also takes inspiration from the Filipino tradition of gathering around card games, where friendly competition often comes with conversations, laughter and camaraderie.

Through its storytelling, “Tara G!” brings a familiar expression of friendship into music, capturing the joy of being invited and sharing experiences with others.

The track is a collaboration with online entertainment platform GameZone, under its campaign “Tara G! Sama Tayo.” It was released worldwide on Friday, Oct. 30, 2026, and is available on Spotify, Apple Music, YouTube Music and Deezer. / JAT S