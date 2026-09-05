Gloria and Emilio celebrate 48th wedding anniversary

EMILIO and Gloria Estefan celebrated their 48th wedding anniversary on Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2026.

The couple first met when the Cuban-American singer graduated from high school in 1975. They formed a band, Miami Sound Machine, in 1977, where they rose to fame and achieved success.

They married in 1978 and have two children, Nayib, born in 1980, and Emily, born in 1994.

In 2018, they shared the secret to their long-lasting love. “Respect and love and, more than anything else, being Latino, you say, ‘Yes, baby, whatever you want,’” Emilio joked.

“He makes me laugh every single day of my life,” added the Queen of Latin Pop, whose biggest hits include “Conga,” “Anything for You,” “Don’t Wanna Lose You” and “Rhythm Is Gonna Get You.” / TRC