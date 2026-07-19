GMA director Adolf Alix Jr. survives near-fatal road accident

MULTI-AWARDED director Adolf Alix Jr. is counting his blessings after surviving a road accident that nearly claimed his life.

In a Facebook post shared in the early hours of Wednesday, July 15, 2026, Alix expressed gratitude for being alive after the incident.

“Still processing everything, but today I am just overwhelmingly grateful to be alive. Yesterday morning, July 14, at around 5:45 a.m., I was involved in a terrifying pedestrian accident along Abacan Diversion Road,” Alix wrote.

The accident reportedly happened in Barangay Balibago, Angeles City, Pampanga, where he was struck by a vehicle. Despite the impact, he miraculously escaped with his life.

“The impact was so strong that I slammed into the windshield, was thrown into the air and took a hard hit to my right side. Facing a near-death experience like that puts absolutely everything into perspective. It is a true miracle that I survived being hit. God is our miracle worker and I am thanking Him for giving me a second chance at life.”

Alix also shared a photo of the shattered windshield of the vehicle involved in the accident with the caption:

“Thank you for protecting me Lord! #SecondLife”

Alix is one of the regular directors of GMA’s anthology programs “Magpakailanman” and “Tadhana.” He also serves as co-director of the upcoming Kapuso afternoon prime series “Delivery Boy.” / TRC S