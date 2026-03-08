GMA Music highlights Gibbs’ career ahead of new single

GMA Music will spotlight the music career of Filipino singer Janno Gibbs throughout the month of March.

The celebration will highlight Gibbs’ extensive discography, including his most-streamed tracks on Spotify and television theme songs, as part of the lead-up to the release of his upcoming single, “Pinay Pa Rin,” scheduled for April 10, 2026.

Gibbs said returning to GMA Music feels like coming home, noting that many of his most popular songs were produced under the label.

The new single, “Pinay Pa Rin,” features his signature sound of smooth vocals and soulful ad-libs. Gibbs said the song aims to celebrate the beauty of Filipinas.

As part of the campaign, GMA Music will highlight Gibbs’ top 20 most-streamed songs on Spotify and release weekly content across its social media platforms featuring some of his most memorable tracks. / PR