GMA receives multiple honors at 2026 Platinum Stallion Media Awards

GMA Network was named TV Station of the Year at the 2026 Platinum Stallion National Media Awards,.marking its fifth time receiving the award from Trinity University of Asia.

The annual awards program recognizes media institutions and professionals for their contributions to broadcasting and journalism.

Among the other television honors announced, “24 Oras” was cited as Best TV News Program, while Atom Araullo was named Male News Anchor of the Year.

GMA Regional TV received Regional TV Network of the Year, and Super Radyo DZBB was awarded AM Radio Station of the Year.

Public affairs programs “Kapuso Mo, Jessica Soho” and “I-Witness” were recognized in the news magazine and documentary categories, respectively. “Unang Hirit” was named Best Morning Show, while “Wish Ko Lang” received Best Public Service Program, with Vicky Morales cited as host awardee.

In entertainment categories, “Mga Batang Riles” won Best Primetime Drama Series, with Miguel Tanfelix named TV Actor of the Year. Rhian Ramos received TV Actress of the Year for “Encantadia Chronicles: Sang’gre,” while Kelvin Miranda and Angel Guardian were also recognized in acting categories.

Additional awards included Martin Javier as Best TV Sports Program Host and Will Ashley as Best Film Actor for “Bar Boys: After School.” “It’s Showtime” was cited as Best Noontime Show.

The awarding ceremony was held Feb. 18, 2026, at the Trinity University of Asia Theater. / TRC