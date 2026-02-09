GMA Regional TV opens 2026 with festival coverage, events

GMA Regional TV began 2026 with a series of on-ground activities and broadcast coverage tied to local festivals across Luzon and the Visayas throughout January. The regional events coincided with town fiestas and major cultural celebrations, featuring appearances by Kapuso artists and live coverage of festival activities.

Luzon festival activities

The series opened on Jan. 3 at the Mataas na Kahoy Town Fiesta in Batangas, where GMA Regional TV held a Kapuso Fiesta featuring appearances by Hannah Precillas, EA Guzman, Arra San Agustin, Prince Carlos, Bryce Eusebio, Jeniffer Maravilla and Lee Victor. Pepita Curtis hosted the program.

On Jan. 11, a Kapuso Mall Show was held at Robinsons Place Lipa, with performances by “Born to Shine” cast members Zephanie, Olive May, Gaea Mischa and Miggs Cuaderno, alongside “Apoy sa Dugo” actors Thea Tolentino and Patricia Coma. The event was hosted by Kaloy Tingcungco.

In Laguna, Kapuso Spotlight activities were held during the Coco Festival at San Pablo City Plaza on Jan. 15. Kristoffer Martin appeared with “Apoy sa Dugo” cast members Derrick Monasterio, Elle Villanueva, and Ashley Ortega.

Pangasinan hosted multiple Kapuso events beginning Jan. 16 at the Talong Festival in Villasis. The Kapuso Fiesta featured Andrea Torres, Jeric Gonzales, Arra San Agustin, John Rex, Jessica Villarubin, Elle Villanueva and Ronnie Liang, with Pepita Curtis as host.

Further activities followed on Jan. 24 during the Malasiqui Fiesta Youth Night, headlined by Boobay and Tekla, with appearances by “Bubble Gang” cast members Aldy Alday and Erika Davis. The Malasiqui Town Fiesta on Jan. 25 concluded the Pangasinan events, featuring Chloe Redondo, Bryce Eusebio, Anthony Rosaldo, Vince Maristela, and members of the “Apoy sa Dugo” cast.

Sinulog and Dinagyang coverage

In Cebu, GMA Regional TV held a series of mall shows as part of the Sinulog Festival celebrations. On Jan. 16, Kapuso artists Allen Ansay, Althea Ablan, Larkin Castor and Shan Vesagas appeared at Ayala Malls Central Bloc.

Additional performances were held on Jan. 17 at The Terraces, Ayala Center Cebu, featuring cast members from “Hating Kapatid” and “House of Lies.” On Jan. 18, another mall show took place at SM City Cebu with appearances by “Never Say Die” cast members Kim de Leon, David Licauco and Jillian Ward. GMA Regional TV and GMA Synergy also provided live coverage of the Sinulog 2026 Grand Parade on Jan. 18.

In Iloilo, Kapuso Mall Shows were held in connection with the Dinagyang Festival. On Jan. 23, “Apoy sa Dugo” cast members Ashley Ortega, Derrick Monasterio, and Elle Villanueva appeared at SM City Iloilo. Further events followed on Jan. 24 at Robinsons Iloilo and on Jan. 25 at Festive Walk Mall.

GMA Regional TV also aired “Hala Bira Dinagyang Festival 2026: The GMA Regional TV Special Coverage,” which included the Ati Tribe Competition. / PR