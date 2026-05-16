GMA reporter files sexual harassment complaint

FORMER GMA Network reporter Athena Imperial filed an Acts of Lasciviousness complaint on May 13, 2026, against former reporter Nico Waje.

The alleged incident reportedly happened when both were still working as TV news reporters for GMA-7.

Athena is also known for being named Miss Earth Philippines-Water 2011. Waje reportedly left GMA last year.

Reports also claimed that aside from Athena, another reporter has filed a similar complaint against the former GMA news reporter.

Part of Athena’s affidavit stated: “She believes that incidents of this nature can no longer be ignored, minimized, or tolerated in any workplace, profession, or industry.”

As of writing, Waje has yet to issue a response regarding the matter. / TRC