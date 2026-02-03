GMA reporter survives fall from ship

SENIOR GMA Integrated News reporter Bam Alegre narrowly survived after falling from a ship while covering a maritime incident in Manila.

Alegre was part of a media team covering a cargo vessel that sank in the West Philippine Sea early morning of Jan. 26, 2026. Fifteen people were rescued while two remained missing.

In a Facebook post, Alegre recounted the incident, saying he briefly felt suspended in midair before plunging into the sea.

“It was early morning. It was dark. When I hit the water, I couldn’t feel the bottom. It was deep,” he wrote.

Alegre said he relied on his safety training and muscle memory to stay afloat until he was able to grab hold of the ship.

“If I hit my head or lost consciousness, that would have been it. But there was a miracle. A wake-up call. It wasn’t my time yet,” he added.

He was supposed to go on air for Unang Hirit, but GMA News opted to bring him to the hospital for medical attention. Alegre later noticed bleeding on his hands and expressed gratitude for what he described as a second chance at life. / TRC S