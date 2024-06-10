GMall routs Yantze Ice

GMall of Cebu bounced back after their opening-day loss with a 70-50 blowout of the Yangtze Ice in Division A of the Sacred Heart Ateneo Alumni Basketball Athletic Association (Shaabaa) Season 27 basketball tournament last Sunday, June 9, at the Magis Eagles Arena.

Down three at halftime, GMall struck hard in the third, overpowering its opponents, 22-7, to take a 46-34 lead into the fourth. GMall then kept its foot on the gas pedal in the final canto to come away with a convincing victory.

Derick Mangubat exploded for 30 points and eight rebounds, while JP Cabrera added 12 points, six dimes, and five boards.

In the other Division A match, 2K Pure overcame the Magis Medical Fund 46-41. Down two, 41-39, with only five minutes to go, 2K Pure tightened its defense and held its foes scoreless the rest of the way to emerge victorious.

Ryan Lo and Hanzel Uy had huge double-doubles, with the former getting 13 points and 17 rebounds and the latter compiling 10 points and 11 boards. / JNP