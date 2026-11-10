GMA’s Christmas Station ID brings a message of hope

CHRISTMAS is a season of giving and GMA Network hopes to remind Filipinos that even the smallest acts of kindness can bring light to someone’s life through its 2026 Christmas Station ID, “Liwanag Natin Ang Isa’t Isa” (We Are Each Other’s Light).

Amid life’s uncertainties and challenges, the station’s annual holiday presentation highlights how love, compassion and generosity can help people find comfort and hope in one another.

At the heart of the Christmas Station ID is the image of Kapuso artists and personalities lighting candles and passing their flames to others, symbolizing how kindness can be shared and multiplied.

“Even the darkest night can be made bright when we bring together the light that each of us carries,” the station’s message goes, emphasizing how individual acts of goodness can illuminate even the darkest moments when people come together.

The ensemble features Kapuso stars, broadcast journalists, public affairs personalities, radio hosts and emerging artists, alongside special guests making their first appearance in a GMA Christmas Station ID.

Complementing the visuals is the Christmas jingle performed by the network’s singers, with lyrics by Christine Autor and composition and arrangement by Jade Mark Ferreras.

The lyric video for “Liwanag Natin Ang Isa’t Isa” is set to be released soon on GMA’s official social media platforms and website.

Through this year’s Christmas Station ID, GMA invites viewers to embrace the season’s spirit by becoming a source of light for others, one thoughtful gesture at a time. / JAT