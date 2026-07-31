GMEA@13: Celebrating The Next Great Filipino Story

THE stories we tell today shape the Philippines we build tomorrow. For over a decade, Globe has celebrated the journalists, content creators, and newsmakers whose work moves, educates, and inspires the Filipino people to go forward as a nation. As it officially opens the 13th Globe Media Excellence Awards (GMEA@13), Globe renews its commitment to championing storytellers whose work helps shape a more informed, more connected, and more hopeful Philippines.

This year's theme, "The Next Great Filipino Story," reflects a defining chapter in the country's journey. As artificial intelligence, emerging technologies, and the digital landscape continue to reshape how Filipinos live, work, learn, and connect, the need for trusted, purposeful storytelling has never been greater.

Across industries and communities, technology is transforming how Filipinos interact and process information. Yet amid this unprecedented pace of advancement, the stories that leave the greatest impact remain deeply human, highlighting resilience, innovation, leadership, and purpose.

"At Globe, we've always believed that technology is only as powerful as what it enables people to achieve. As more Filipino dreams come to life through digital innovation, we believe the next great Filipino story is already being written by the people who use technology to create opportunities for themselves and others. GMEA@13 celebrates the storytellers who help the nation discover these stories and inspire even more to follow and take action," said Yoly Crisanto, Chief Sustainability and Corporate Communications Officer at Globe.

As the media landscape continues to evolve, GMEA remains committed to championing responsible journalism and purposeful storytelling; recognizing work that informs with integrity, builds trust, and creates lasting impact.

Entries across traditional and digital platforms will be evaluated based on content, style, impact, and integration. The Integrated Media and Digital Storytelling categories will award First, Second, and Third Place winners, while Special Awards will be given exclusively to First Place winners.

GMEA@13 categories:

Integrated Media