Go For Gold Criterium race set June 30 in Cebu

AROUND 400 riders are expected to join the Go For Gold Criterium Race Series 2 at the City Di Mare in Cebu on Sunday, June 30, 2024.

Over P200,000 in cash prizes are at stake in the one-race featuring 10 categories, with the winner in both premier men’s and women’s elite categories receiving P20,000 each.

“With Cebu being a hotbed of cycling and cycling talent, we expect many will watch our event,” Go For Gold founder Jeremy Go said during the Philippine Sportswriters Association (PSA) forum at the conference hall of the Rizal Memorial Sports Complex on Tuesday, June 25.

“We’re trying to grow the sport of cycling and also trying to professionalize it. That’s why, we always work hand in hand with Philcycling,” he said.

“Aside from organizing safe and well-run races in order to elevate the sport of cycling in the Philippines, these races serve as talent identification for the new and younger generation of Filipino cyclists,” Go added.

Other categories in the flat 1.1 km course are Women and Men’s Youth (15-16 years old), Women and Men’s Junior (17-18 years old), Age Group Men (30-39 years old), Age Group Men (40-up), Men Under-23, and Managers.

The men’s elite covers 25 laps, while the women’s elite has 20 laps.

Philcycling race official Sunshine Vallejos, who also attended the weekly session, commended Go For Gold for holding cycling events in the country.

“It is very important that apart from the programs of our government, there are cycling patrons like Jeremy (Go) and other organizers of the event since they’re looking into the grassroots, they’re developing young and talented athletes who will replace those who will retire,” Vallejos said.

Batangas City’s Marvin Mandac, 17, won the juniors category while Marco Lumanog won the men’s category in Series 1 held at the New Sacobia Bridge in Clark, Pampanga last March.

Go said Series 3 will be held in Mindanao either in September or October. / PNA