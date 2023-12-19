Go house-to-house to enforce discipline

TO ATTAIN its vision to be “Singapore-like,” the Cebu City Government is hoping to instill discipline at the barangay level by activating Task Force Disiplina (TFD) and going house-to-house.

“One of the marching orders of Mayor Michael Rama is for us to go to the barangays, knock on your doors to ask how you’re doing and then to remind each one to obey all our ordinances,” said Peace and Order Program (POP) executive director Pastor Alcover III in a mix of Cebuano and English.

Alcover urged the public to observe local policies on cleanliness, health and safety, peace and order, and traffic, the Cebu City News and Information Office reported.

He said the TFD is part of Rama’s strategy to achieve the aspiration for a Singapore-like Cebu City.

The TFD was created through an Executive Order (EO) signed by Rama on Oct. 1, 2023.

The Mayor issued the order intending to implement “devise approaches that are aggressive and massive in character and will storm the City with innovations, enhancements, and advancements.”

The directive involves frontline agencies and volunteers under TFD to conduct barangay patrols, urging citizens to practice self-discipline and adhere strictly to the city’s laws and ordinances, according to the EO.

Aside from the POP, the TFD is composed of the following entities: Armed Forces of the Philippines, Philippine National Police, through Cebu City Police Office, Bureau of Fire Protection, Cebu City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office, Cebu City Transportation Office, Barangay Peacekeeping Action Team, Prevention, Restoration, Order, Beautification, and Enhancement, the city’s 80 barangays, Cebu City Satellite Office, City Environment and Natural Resources Office, City Environment and Sanitation Enforcement Team, Public Information Office, the academe, deputized volunteers, and force multipliers.

Alcover hoped the TFD can immediately start operations due to several activities planned in the city from December until January 2024 with the upcoming Sinulog Festival.

“We don’t like our visitors to criticize us and say that our city is dirty and we have no discipline,” Alcover said.

He said the POP already visited several barangays to notify residents about the activation of the TFD scheduled for the year.

“Those of you listening to this now, if possible, start cleaning up your surroundings and don’t wait for the police or the TFD to knock on your doors to remind you,” he said on City Hall’s Sugboanon Channel, its online platform.