Go off to FDA World Scouting Finals

CEBUANO karter William John Riley Go gets closer to his F1 dream after being named as a representative to the Ferrari Driver Academy World Scouting Finals.

The 14-year-old Go is picked as one of the two racers together with Enzo Yeh of Chinese Taipei following a noteworthy stint from the recent Ferrari Driver Academy (FDA) Asia Pacific and Oceania Selection Program held at Sepang in Malaysia.

Go and Yeh was selected out of 24 young riders around the Asia Pacific and Oceania region as the region’s two best representatives after the intensive three-day selection program held at Sepang’s famous Formula 1 circuit and run in partnership with scouting partner Motorsport Australia.

The Ferrari Driver Academy World Scouting Finals is penciled later this month at the FDA in Fiorano, Italy.

“It is my honor to reveal that I have secured a spot as one of the top 2 in the FDA Shootout for Asia Pacific and Oceania. The shootout was held from September 24 to 27 in Sepang, Malaysia. The race was no easy feat, competing with talented racers and dealing with various weather conditions,” Go wrote on his Facebook page.

“Being able to represent my country, the Philippines, on this international stage is both an honor and responsibility. I can’t wait to carry the flag with pride in Fiorano Circuit, Modenese, Italy for the next stage, the FDA World Finals,” he added.

Go earned the praise of FDA head driver coach Jock Clear and motorsports Australia director Michael Smith.

“All 24 youngsters rose to the occasion and did themselves proud, helping each other and working well with the engineers. William and Enzo were just a cut above the rest and so they are the ones we have selected. I look forward to seeing them both tackling the FDA Scouting World Finals in Fiorano,” Clear said.

“Both William and Enzo impressed on each and every day they were at the FDA selection program in Malaysia and deserve their place as the region’s top two performers,” added Smith.

Go and Yeh is set to face the top young drivers around the world from October 24 to 28 for a full-time spot in the coveted FDA program.

“As I gear up for the challenge ahead, I carry the hopes of my nation, the unwavering love and support from my family, and the faith in a higher purpose. I specifically carry the guidance of my late great grandmother, Taima Juanita who has departed before us shortly after the FDA Shootout in Malaysia,” Go said.