Go: PH-EU FTA set for Q3

THE Philippines and the European Union are aiming to sign the long-awaited EU-Philippines Free Trade Agreement (FTA) in the third quarter of this year, a move Finance Secretary Frederick Go described as the country’s “most important economic agreement” for 2026.

Speaking at an Asean-European Union forum, on May 7, 2026, Go said the deal would mark a major milestone in deepening economic ties between the Philippines and Europe while supporting sustainability and inclusive growth objectives.

“Europe and the Philippines have a stable and evolving partnership, built on trade, investment and development cooperation. Today, it is also focused on sustainability, climate and inclusive growth, and we remain committed to deepening our collaboration with the EU and advancing our shared priorities together,” Go said.

He noted that both sides are targeting the signing of the FTA within the third quarter.

“This is a much-awaited milestone that will strengthen trade, unlock new opportunities for exporters, and deepen our economic partnership with the EU,” he added.

In an earlier interview, EU Ambassador to the Philippines Massimo Santoro, said Cebu stands to gain significantly from the agreement, given its strong trade linkages, international connectivity, and growing role as a regional economic hub.

“Cebu is a city where we have a lot of trade relationships… particularly well connected domestically and internationally,” he said, noting that major urban centers are likely to be among the biggest beneficiaries of the deal.

The proposed FTA is expected to unlock wider market access for Philippine goods and services, benefiting exporters in manufacturing, agriculture, and the information technology-business process management (IT-BPM) sector, while also supporting investments in digital and green industries.

The envoy added that the FTA goes beyond traditional tariff reductions, featuring dedicated provisions on the digital economy and sustainability, including renewable energy, waste management, and circular economy initiatives. / KOC