Go pushes faster licensing for real estate sales agents

THE country’s real estate industry stands to gain from faster workforce entry and improved regulation once a proposed measure to streamline the accreditation of sales professionals is passed into law.

Senator Christopher “Bong” Go reaffirmed his support to the industry by filing Senate Bill 1292, or the Real Estate Salesperson Registration Speed Act of 2025, which aims to simplify the registration process for real estate salespersons — a move expected to address long-standing bottlenecks in the industry’s talent pipeline.

“Faster registration means more opportunities for Filipinos to build sustainable careers in real estate and to serve clients more efficiently,” Go said in a recorded message during the opening of the National Real Estate Convention 2025 at the Waterfront Cebu City Hotel and Casino on Oct. 19, 2025.

Organized by Cebu-based Filipino Homes, the country’s largest real estate solutions and brokerage network, the convention gathered leading brokers, licensed agents, and property developers from across the Philippines and abroad.

Go, who chairs the Senate Committee on Housing, described the bill as a “significant step forward” in supporting the industry’s workforce. The measure seeks to reduce bureaucratic hurdles that have long delayed the accreditation of aspiring salespersons — a reform seen as timely amid the sector’s continued expansion nationwide.

“The real estate industry plays a crucial role in national developments by contributing to employment, housing and capital investment. However, the current process for registering real estate salespersons remains cumbersome, inconsistent, and often inaccessible, especially for those in underserved areas,” reads the explanatory note of the bill.

Specifically, the bill mandates the Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) and the Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development to review and simplify the process of registering real estate salespersons. Under current rules, real estate salespersons undergo lengthy PRC licensing procedures. SB 1292 seeks to simplify and fast-track this process through digital applications, less paperwork, and shorter approval times, allowing registration within weeks instead of months.

Filipino Homes founder and chief executive officer Anthony Gerard O. Leuterio welcomed Go’s commitment, saying the bill could help professionalize the real estate field further.

“When the system works for the people on the ground, everybody benefits — developers, brokers, agents, and most importantly, the buyers who trust us,” he said.

The annual National Real Estate Convention serves as a platform for networking and knowledge exchange among Filipino Homes members. This year’s event also honors top-performing agents and brokers for sales excellence and customer service.

“With a more dynamic and professional industry, we can continue to elevate standards and better serve the growing property market,” Leuterio added.

Filipino Homes operates more than 100 offices nationwide, offering full-service real estate solutions for both property buyers and sellers. / KOC