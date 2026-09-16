Go questions proposed P1-million Rotary conference reimbursement

CEBU City Councilor Harold Go has questioned a proposed P1-million reimbursement for a Rotary conference held in May, saying public funds should prioritize residents’ basic needs.

In a Facebook post Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2026, Go questioned the spending priority and the basis for providing financial assistance to the organization for an event that had already concluded.

A proposed resolution from Councilor Nyza “Nice” Archival’s office seeks to charge the reimbursement for the Rotary District 3860 District Conference 2026 to the Office of the Mayor’s budget for city-sponsored activities.

According to the proposed resolution, Archival’s office received a letter from the Office of the Mayor on Aug. 17 requesting sponsorship of the measure for the conference held in May.

The document endorses the request to the City Council for consideration and approval but does not establish whether the reimbursement has since been approved or paid.

The proposed resolution describes the conference as an activity intended to develop members’ leadership skills through keynote sessions and workshops, as well as strengthen ties across the Visayas and Mindanao.

It also states that a project proposal and certificates of availability of appropriation and funds were attached to support the request.

Go said he respected Rotary and its community service, but his objection concerned the use of taxpayers’ money.

“Wa gyud ko ka uyon ani nga gasto,” he said. (“I really do not agree with this expense.”)

Go said residents need medicines, food, jobs, water, drainage and other basic services, making the proposed P1-million reimbursement difficult to justify.

He said the amount could instead help patients buy medicines, provide assistance to families or fund small barangay projects.

Go also questioned why the organization was being considered for the assistance, what objective criteria applied and whether other nongovernment and civic organizations would receive the same amount if they sought funding.

“Public funds are not simply available money. They are the people’s money, and every peso must have a clear, necessary, and measurable public benefit,” he said.

Go said the availability of funds alone should not justify spending them, maintaining that the needs of Cebu residents should come first./ SUNSTAR CEBU