Go seeks waiver of Oplan BanTal penalties

CEBU City Councilor Harold Kendrick Go is asking Mayor Nestor Archival to consider a one-time waiver of penalties imposed on motorists and other road users who violated traffic rules during the initial implementation of Oplan BanTal: Discipline Zone.

Go said some violations may have resulted from unfamiliarity with the new traffic scheme.

The councilor filed a proposed resolution before the City Council seeking the waiver for qualified violations committed during an initial implementation or adjustment period to be officially determined by the city.

The proposal, received by the council on Monday, Aug. 10, 2026, does not seek to permanently remove or suspend existing traffic penalties.

Instead, Go said the waiver should be a one-time, limited relief measure to give affected road users an opportunity to understand and comply with the new rules while allowing the City to continue imposing penalties for succeeding violations.

The resolution noted that implementing a new traffic discipline and enforcement program requires a period of adjustment, information dissemination, public familiarization and education, particularly for commuters and other road users unfamiliar with the restrictions and designated areas under Oplan BanTal.

Go also pointed out that some road users may have been penalized during the initial rollout because of unfamiliarity with the new rules, insufficient notice or orientation, misunderstanding of designated areas, or other circumstances rather than an intentional disregard of city regulations.

Educating the public

The councilor said the primary purpose of Oplan BanTal should not be limited to imposing penalties but should also include educating the public, instilling discipline and encouraging voluntary compliance with traffic and transportation regulations.

A reasonable and compassionate approach during the

initial implementation period, he said, could help motorists view the program as an opportunity for behavioral correction rather than simply a punitive measure.

The proposed resolution comes amid adjustments made by the city during the first days of Oplan BanTal.

The program was launched as a traffic discipline initiative along the Gov. Cuenco Ave. corridor, covering areas in Barangays Apas, Banilad, Kasambagan and Talamban.

Its major measures include the use of designated loading and unloading areas for public utility vehicles, the designation of a motorcycle lane and stricter observance of pedestrian crossings.

One of the first measures to be adjusted was the temporary restriction on motorcycles using the flyover near the

Foodland building in Barangay Banilad.

The restriction was implemented on Wednesday, Aug. 5, the first day of the full rollout, but motorcycles were allowed to use the flyover again the following day after the Cebu City Transportation Office (CCTO) reviewed initial traffic conditions and considered concerns raised by motorists.

Flyover

CCTO head Raquel Arce said the reopening of the flyover did not mean the Discipline Zone had failed, but was an adjustment to one aspect of the traffic scheme while the City continued to study its implementation.

Arce also said the CCTO issued 115 citation tickets on the first day of implementation for various traffic violations along the Mambaling-to-Talamban stretch.

She said the figure was not limited to violations involving the flyover.

Go’s proposed waiver would cover only qualified violations committed during the initial implementation or adjustment period to be officially determined by the city.

The measure states that the waiver, if legally permissible, should not be interpreted as an exemption from existing Cebu City ordinances.

It would also not prevent the apprehension and imposition of appropriate penalties on motorists who commit succeeding violations after the

adjustment period.

Go further proposed that the CCTO intensify its information and education campaign on Oplan BanTal, including the installation of clear and visible signs, dissemination of traffic guidelines and proper orientation of commuters, motorists and other affected stakeholders.

If granted, the waiver would apply only to violations that meet conditions and qualifications to be established by the city, rather than provide a blanket exemption from traffic rules.

The city has maintained that motorists, commuters, pedestrians and other road users are expected to comply with traffic rules once the adjustment and information period is completed. / CAV