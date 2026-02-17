Go welcomes Moody’s upbeat outlook, eyes stronger investment inflows

FINANCE Secretary Frederick D. Go welcomed the positive assessment of Moody’s Investors Service on the Philippines, saying the country’s solid credit standing strengthens investor confidence and supports sustained economic growth.

In a report released on Feb. 12, 2026, Moody’s affirmed the Philippines’ Baa2 credit rating, citing strong macroeconomic fundamentals, a sound regulatory framework and a resilient financial system. The rating reflects the country’s continued access to domestic and international funding markets, a stable banking sector and ample foreign exchange reserves to cushion global volatility.

In a statement, Go said the assessment validates the government’s fiscal discipline and structural reform agenda under the Ferdinand Marcos Jr. administration, adding that the Department of Finance will push ahead with strategic investments and revenue-enhancing reforms.

Moody’s expects the Philippines to maintain resilient growth relative to regional peers, supported by strong household consumption, steady remittances from overseas Filipinos, accelerated public infrastructure spending and ongoing structural reforms.

The credit rater also noted that fiscal consolidation is on track, with the deficit projected to narrow from 5.6 percent of gross domestic product in 2025 to 4.3 percent by 2028, driven by improved revenue collection and more efficient spending.

A stable credit rating helps keep borrowing costs manageable for the government and private sector, bolstering investor sentiment and supporting capital inflows. Moody’s said sustaining reforms and encouraging steady public and private investments could further strengthen growth prospects and pave the way for a future rating upgrade. / KOC