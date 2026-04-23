Goaltending saves Cebu

THE Cebu Greats pulled off one of the most unexpected victories on Wednesday, April 22, 2026, when they eked out an 84-83 win over the Batangas City Tanduay Athletics in the SportsPlus Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League (MPBL) at the Pasay Astrodome.

The game ended in dramatic fashion after a last-second desperation heave by Paul Desiderio from midcourt was ruled “counted” by officials at the final buzzer, despite there being no clean shot made to the hoop.

With only 3.7 seconds remaining, Batangas held an 83-82 lead after Ced Ablaza split his free throws, missing the second attempt.

Cebu’s Simon Camacho secured the rebound and quickly passed the ball to Desiderio, who raced against the clock and launched a long-range shot from the half-court line.

In a sudden turn of events, Batangas high-flyer Rhinwill Yambing, who was positioned near the basket, leaped and touched the ball. The referees ruled the play a goaltending violation, awarding Cebu three points and effectively handing the Greats the win.

The Cebu Greats bench and their supporters erupted in celebration as officials finalized the decision. With the win, Cebu improved to 2-1, tying Batangas in the standings.

Desiderio, who finished with 21 points and three rebounds, was named Best Player of the Game.

Flashy pointguard Jun Manzo put up an impressive performance with 18 points, four assists, three steals, and two rebounds.

Mark Meneses also recorded a double-double with 18 points and 11 rebounds, along with two assists, two steals, and two blocks.

For Batangas, Jhan Nermal led the way with 18 points and three steals, while Ino Comboy contributed 15 points and 6 assists.

Yambing, who was at the center of the late-game controversy, finished with 12 points and four rebounds. / JBM