‘Goblin’ cast to reunite for 10th anniversary

THE cast of the hit K-drama "Goblin" is set to reunite for a special 10th anniversary program, Korean network tvN announced.

Lead stars Gong Yoo, Kim Go Eun, Lee Dong Wook, and Yoo In Na will appear together onscreen for the first time since the drama aired. Known in South Korea as "Guardian: The Lonely and Great God," the series will feature the cast on a short trip as part of the special.

According to tvN, the program aims to bring back the “smiles and emotions” the drama gave viewers during its original run.

"Goblin" was a major success, becoming the first cable drama in South Korea to surpass 20 percent viewership ratings, an uncommon achievement in a space where single-digit ratings are typical. Its soundtrack also became widely popular, with songs like “Stay with Me,” “My Eyes,” “Heaven,” and “I Will Go to You Like the First Snow” remaining fan favorites. (NPG)