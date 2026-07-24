‘Godzilla’ star dies

Deaf American actress Kaylee Hottle, best known for playing Jia in her 2021 film debut “Godzilla vs. Kong,” has passed away.

Her father, Joshua Hottle, confirmed the tragic news through social media.

The 18-year-old actress died following a vehicle crash early Tuesday morning, July 21, 2026, in Maryland, USA.

According to reports, Kaylee was a passenger in a 1995 Honda Accord driven by a 19-year-old man when the driver reportedly lost control of the vehicle and crashed.

Kaylee also appeared in “Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire” in 2024 and in the “Magnum P.I.” reboot series. / TRC S